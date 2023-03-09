Colin Kaepernick Says Adoptive Mother Said Cornrows Made Him Look Like 'A Little Thug'

Colin Kaepernick says that his adoptive mother, Teresa Kaepernick, told him in high school his cornrow hairstyle was "not professional" and made him "look like a little thug."

Kaepernick -- who wore cornrows as a teenager like his hero Allen Iverson -- detailed the rocky relationship with his adopted parents in his new novel, "Change the Game," admitting the situation was tough to navigate.

"I know my parents loved me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through," Kaepernick told CBS. "I think it was important to show, 'No, this can happen in your own home.' And how do we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated."

The 35-year-old -- who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his second season in the league -- recalls he and his parents getting into a fight over his hair, and his mom saying, "He's getting what rolls?"

Colin, who is biracial, said the trials and tribulations he endured as a teenager at the hands of his parents played a big role in why he sported cornrows as an adult.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 ... but he let it be known (again) that he's actively working out and staying in shape in case an opportunity presents itself.