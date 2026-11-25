I'm The First Mom To Win The Crown!!!

The latest beauty to win the Miss Universe crown is a Puerto Rican-born psychologist and social worker with a daughter.

Gorgeous 27-year-old Jennifer Barreto became the first mother to ever be crowned Miss Universe during Tuesday's 75th annual 2026 international pageant at Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Barreto was handed the crown by Fatima Bosch -- Miss Universe 2025 -- and what a crown it is. The eye-popping tiara -- named "The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy" is newly designed by George Wittels and Maison d'OR and features 3,150 diamonds set in 18-karat white gold. WOWZA!!!

And Barreto looked absolutely amazing walking around the stage with the crown perched on top of her head.