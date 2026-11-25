Taylor Swift's fans have seemingly forced an organization committed to defending journalists into action ... because the Committee to Protect Journalists is backing up the Vanity Fair writer who is being ripped for her recent piece on the superstar.

According to Page Six Hollywood ... the CPJ -- which says it "promotes press freedom worldwide and defends the right of journalists to report the news safely and without fear of reprisal" -- reached out to May Jeong after her recent piece went viral.

While May has been taking tons of heat online, it sounds like the CPJ did NOT reach out as a result of any specific threats ... instead, it sounds like they contacted her just to check up on her.

The VF article -- described as a "hit piece" by some -- peeled back the curtain on Taylor's alleged mean girl persona ... and it led to May receiving a ton of backlash.

Some Swifties called the journo a "loser" ... while others insulted both her career and looks. She's since restricted comments on her social media posts.

P6 Hollywood notes this isn't the first time May's reporting has potentially put her in danger ... though usually it's gunfire, not social media snarkiness, that she's dodging. She was previously based in Afghanistan ... and she covered the Sri Lankan Civil War as well.

The backlash isn't discouraging her either ... instead, sources told Page Six Hollywood that Vanity Fair has already commissioned her next piece. Unclear what that may be about.