California beachgoers might want to watch where they step ... 'cause venomous sea snakes are washing ashore ... and experts warn more could be on the way.

A yellow-bellied sea snake was discovered Sunday at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County ... marking just the eighth documented sighting of the rare reptile in Southern California.

And here's the kicker ... scientists believe unusually warm waters from El Niño are pushing the tropical snakes farther north, meaning this slithery surprise might not be the last.

Researchers at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County say high tides through Sunday could bring more snakes onto beaches, with additional sightings possible in early and late December .

Despite their dangerous venom, the snakes aren't typically aggressive toward humans. Still, officials are warning beachgoers to keep their hands off ... advising anyone who spots one to snap a photo from a safe distance and alert lifeguards.