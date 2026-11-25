Play video content Video: Man and Dog Get Swept Away on Oregon Coast Cannon Beach Police

Here's the moment a boneheaded dog owner nearly got him and his four-legged friend killed on an Oregon beach ... they were swept away by a "sneaker" wave ... and his oblivious mistake is all on video.

The heart-racing moment went down on Cannon Beach Tuesday ... where the unnamed man and his pooch were caught on camera being engulfed by the massive surge.

Frankly, the guy seems way too casual as he stands on a set of stairs and holds his dog's leash with one hand ... the pooch is on the sand when a huge wave comes, and the powerful ocean sweeps away the dog and the guy isn't able to hold on to the leash ... letting go as he works harder to protect the coffee he's holding in his other hand.

Eventually, the wave pulls him in too, sending him tumbling down the shore.

Thankfully, both the pup and its owner were able to escape the ocean's clutches and find a set of stairs leading off the beach.

However, authorities say they previously cited the guy for driving on the shore during the dangerous King Tide conditions ... and he apparently told them he wanted to get a closer look at the waves ... WeatherNation reported.