Nor'easter Slams East Coast With Flooding In Dramatic Videos

A nor'easter has been pummeling the East Coast with heavy wind and rain ... and even though the worst is yet to come, pics and video show devastating coastal flooding.

Among the hardest-hit areas is the Jersey Shore. One video taken last night shows a road in Surf City completely submerged with waters rising rapidly.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The onlooker called the situation "terrible" and said they were concerned about houses being flooded.

An Ocean City resident recorded a similar scene this morning of an avenue entirely underwater.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

And then Sea Isle City's live cam shows blocks and blocks under the waves.

So far ... wind gusts of more than 50 MPH have been recorded at various points from Cape Cod all the way down to Delaware ... The Weather Channel reported.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Those gusts could go even higher in the Boston area tonight and might reach 60 MPH ... according to CNN.

To make matters worse ... the storm coincides with a full moon spring tide this weekend.

Ahead of the nor'easter, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a travel advisory, and a dozen counties in New York and New Jersey were placed under a state of emergency.

This storm has even added to the drama surrounding Ed Sheeran and Macklemore -- leading to two concerts that Macklemore was originally booted from now being canceled.

As of now ... nearly 17,000 New Yorkers on Long Island and living in the Far Rockaways are without power ... PSEG reported.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.