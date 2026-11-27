It's a tad bit nippy out there, so heat up with a mystery babe bringing her curves and sass to the feeds ... think you can name her?!?

She's been tight with one of Hollywood's most famous families for years ... she and her BFF first met as teens at a Barnes & Noble in Calabasas.

She's modeled for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty and launched her own swimwear collab with Cupshe.