Chad Lowe's late daughter, Fiona Lowe, makes a cameo in Chris Pratt's latest movie ... less than two months after her death.

In "Way of the Warrior Kid," which was released on Nov. 25 on Apple TV, Fiona plays the part of Bus Kid ... according to her IMDB.

But Fiona isn't the only Lowe to make an appearance in the flick ... Fiona's sister Mabel Lowe also makes an appearance with the same part listed.

We reported earlier ... Mabel celebrated what would have been her sister's 14th birthday in emotional Instagram posts.

Sharing photos of the siblings over the years to her Instagram Stories, Mabel wrote ... "happy birthday fiona ... i miss you."

As you know ... Fiona passed away on Sept. 29, with her family telling us at the time ... "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona."