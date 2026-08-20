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Rob Lowe Says He Was Bullied For Being 'Pretty' While Growing Up

Rob Lowe I Was Bullied For My Pretty Looks!!!

By TMZ Staff
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PRETTY BOY PROBLEMS
Video: Rob Lowe Details Being Bullied for Being 'Pretty' While Growing Up
Literally! With Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe says he wasn't a cute kid, he was a pretty one ... which made his life difficult as a boy growing up in the 1960s and 1970s.

The actor had Oprah Winfrey on his "Literally!" podcast ... and they ended up discussing his childhood -- with Oprah asking him what in his early years affected him deeply.

Rob Lowe Through the Years
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Rob Lowe Through the Years Launch Gallery
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Rob says people considered him "pretty" growing up ... which led to bullying -- including some NSFW language thrown his way.

Despite the profound effect Rob says the bullying had on him, he says he has a "never complain, never explain" mindset -- basically, he doesn't open up about his past because he was taught not to.

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Rob says he internalized a lot of the insults thrown his way ... and while he would've had a forum to open up about the bullying on social media in today's world, such recourse wasn't available to him when he was growing up.

Maybe good looks aren't all they're cracked up to be?

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