Rob Lowe Jokingly Demands Credit For Role in 1995 Film 'Tommy Boy'

It's been over 30 years since "Tommy Boy" hit movie theaters around the country -- and Rob Lowe is just now making it known publicly he wants some damn credit!

The actor had an uncredited part as Paul in the 1995 comedy film starring Chris Farley, David Spade, Bo Derek and Brian Dennehy — but Rob says that needs to change -- pronto! -- in an open letter to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Rob posted the letter to his X account Thursday night ... and, we gotta admit, it all sounds like a joke. Kicking things off, Rob says among the "long-standing, important and unresolved issues" is his lack of credit on "Tommy Boy."

He then talks about how it's an "atrocity" perpetrated by a previous regime at Paramount and a stain on the company's legacy. Rob goes on to say ... he and others urge Ellison to "be on the right side of history and rectify this heinous act, with the addition of: “and Rob Lowe as Paul” above title."

Like we said ... it all sounds very tongue and cheek ... but maybe Rob has harbored some ill feelings about it over the years and is just now addressing it with comedic bluster.