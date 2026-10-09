Rob Lowe's Brother Chad Shares Emotional Video About Grief After Teen Daughter's Death

Chad Lowe seems to be diving into advice about grief in the aftermath of his 13-year-old daughter's tragic death ... sharing an emotional post about loss on social media.

The younger brother of Rob Lowe shared a clip from Olivia Hunt's podcast "On Healing" ... in which Irish author Gerry Hussey says people possess both the human and the divine -- and we're connected to everything and everyone around us.

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In the clip, Hussey says ... "So when we die, where do we go? We return to a state of peace and love.”

It's not surprising that Chad's thinking deeply about death ... because his daughter -- Fiona -- passed away just last week.

Chad shared Fiona with his wife, Kim Painter ... and, in a statement to TMZ, the family told us, "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona.”

Fiona's sister, Mabel, and her cousin -- Rob's son John Owen Lowe -- shared a heartfelt tribute to Fiona in the aftermath of her passing.

Fiona was the second of Chad and Kim's 3 daughters. She was just 13 years old.