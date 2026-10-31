Chad Lowe Lists L.A. Home For Sale, Offer In For $3.25 Million

Sprawling L.A. Home Listed for Sale, Offer in for $3.25M

Chad Lowe and his wife Kim Painter have not only placed their sprawling 3,239-square-foot home for sale ... they have an offer from a prospective buyer for $3.249 million.

According to real estate records viewed by TMZ ... Chad and Kim have accepted the offer, but it's contingent on certain conditions being met.

Their Mar Vista area home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, vaulted ceilings, and Spanish-style architecture.

The couple previously bought the home for $3.15 million in March 2025.

Chad and Kim placed the home for sale on Oct. 16 ... a little more than 2 weeks after the tragic death of their 13-year-old daughter Fiona.

After Fiona's death on Sept. 29, Chad's family told TMZ ... "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona."