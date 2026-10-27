Richard Simmons' Hollywood Hills Home Sells for $3.8 Million

Richard Simmons' longtime Hollywood Hills home has officially sold ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the late fitness guru's Los Angeles mansion closed for $3,827,500, ending a lengthy and rocky run on the market.

We're told the buyer isn't anyone famous ... but he has big plans for the property.

Rachelle Rosten, who represented the listing alongside Kelly deLaat of Douglas Elliman, tells TMZ ... "The perfect buyer found this home. Drawn to its rich history, heritage, and pedigree, he plans to restore it to its classic roots."

Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates represented the buyer.

As we previously reported ... the 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion originally hit the market in June 2025 for around $7 million, but finding a buyer proved to be a challenge.

The property previously went into escrow for $5.889 million before that deal fell apart in December. The estate later slashed the asking price to $5.799 million, and another buyer went under contract in May.

The gated property, perched above the Sunset Strip, features a swimming pool, motor court and formal entryway.