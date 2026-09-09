'Selling Sunset' Christine Quinn's Estranged Husband Lists Mansion Amid Divorce

Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet's multimillion-dollar Los Angeles mansion is officially on the market amid their nasty divorce battle ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ ... the gated contemporary home hit the market Tuesday for $5,495,000. It spans more than 5,000 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and sweeping views above the Sunset Strip.

As we reported ... Christian asked a judge for exclusive control of the property so he could sell it quickly, arguing he bought it before marrying the "Selling Sunset" star and has paid the mortgage, taxes, insurance and upkeep on his own.

Christian claimed the home has been vacant since around September 2025, costing him roughly $27K a month. He said he was once paying $30K monthly for 24-hour security and still spends about $7,500 a month on a caretaker.

The court denied his emergency request, finding no "imminent harm" to justify immediate action ... but the home is now listed.

The property features soaring ceilings, custom millwork, Jerusalem stone, marble and warm walnut finishes. It also boasts a Miele-equipped kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace, Dolby Atmos theater, lounge, arcade, wine cellar, bar and fourth ensuite bedroom.

Outside, multiple terraces surround an infinity edge saltwater pool and spa.

Christian said he's been based in France since October 2024 and has no plans to return ... making the home an expensive money pit, in his view.