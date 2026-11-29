Kennedy Cymone Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 28th Bday!
Kennedy Cymone Hot Shots To Slay Her 28th Bday!!!
Published
It's Kennedy Cymone's 28th birthday today, so it's only appropriate to share her hottest looks!
Best known for her fashionable fits, this sexy influencer definitely knows how to flaunt her bodacious bod, sporting scandalous bodysuits.
And don't you worry, the social media star is no stranger to slaying in sexy bikinis, leaving little to the imagination!
Slide into her gallery to see more from this beautiful babe ... Happy birthday!