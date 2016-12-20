Michael Floyd DUI Arrest Video Shows NFL Star Passed Out at the Wheel (VIDEO)

Michael Floyd Shocking DUI Arrest Video NFL Star Passed Out at the Wheel

Breaking News

TMZ Sports has obtained arrest video showing NFL wide receiver Michael Floyd PASSED OUT behind the wheel of his SUV while in traffic ... and it's disturbing.

The footage was shot around 2:48 AM on Monday morning when cops noticed Floyd's Cadillac Escalade was stopped at a green traffic light ... and didn't move for two cycles.

When cops approached the car, you can see Floyd completely zonked out in the front seat with his mouth open.

Officers banged on the window to wake him up and he was completely discombobulated.

Floyd had no idea where he was at or what time it was ... and gave conflicted answers on what he had to drink earlier that night.

Floyd does cop to drinking wine ... but can't keep his story straight about how many glasses he drank and where he drank ... at one point saying he drank on the Cardinals team flight from Miami to AZ.

Eventually, cops arrested Floyd for DUI. During the arrest, they realize he's an NFL player.

Cops also note Floyd was carrying exactly $666 in his wallet at the time of the bust.

More video to follow ...