Jay Glazer 'F**k' Joe Mixon' 'I Hope Someone Beats His Ass'

Jay Glazer couldn't be more clear when it comes to Joe Mixon -- F*** THAT GUY.

The "NFL on FOX" star -- one of the most connected guys in football -- was leaving Craig's in WeHo when we asked if teams were still considering drafting the Oklahoma running back after seeing him brutalizing a woman in newly released video.

Glazer UNLOADED -- blasting the guy as a total piece of garbage who doesn't deserve the PRIVILEGE of playing in the NFL.

Glazer also says he hopes someone will "beat his ass." Full context here ... he'd just finished dinner with a friend -- a model named Anne Greene who was beaten by men. So he was especially fired up about the topic.

For the the record, Jay has come out strong against man-on-woman violence in the past -- trashing guys like Greg Hardy and Ray Rice.