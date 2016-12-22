Chyna Autopsy Shows Toxic Cocktail of Rx Pills and Booze

Chyna Autopsy Toxic Cocktail of Rx Pills and Booze

WWE legend Chyna had traces of multiple prescription drugs in her system -- including oxycodone and Valium -- along with alcohol when she died ... this according to the autopsy report obtained by TMZ Sports.

The L.A. County Coroner report shows Chyna had the following drugs in her system when she was found on April 20:

-- Oxycodone, Oxymorphone (painkillers)

-- Valium (anti-anxiety)

-- Nordiazepam (muscle relaxer)

-- Temazepam (sleeping pill)

The coroner says there was also ethanol in her system.

When officials found Chyna, she was lying on the right side of her bed in her Redondo Beach apartment ... and there was a "bloody purge on the pillow underneath her face."

Officials say the also found pills scattered all over Chyna's bedroom -- along with several pipes and a grinder.

A family member told the coroner that Chyna was an alcoholic and "drank cheap wine" and was addicted to Rx pills.

Chyna was 46.