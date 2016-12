Ezekiel Elliott Buys Linemen $16k John Deere XTVs

How does Ezekiel Elliott say thank you around the holidays? With 8 badass, custom, off-road whips that cost over $16k each ... for every one of his offensive lineman.

Zeke gifted his O-line with a bunch of John Deere 855D S4 Crossovers. They start at $16,099.

FYI -- Elliott's had a monster year rushing behind the Cowboys line ... arguably the best in football. In other words, they deserve the gifts.

Just be SAFE!!!!