Paul Wall & Baby Bash Busted in Drug Raid

EXCLUSIVE

Paul Wall and Baby Bash found themselves in a familiar situation Friday ... hooked up in cuffs after cops in Texas busted them for drugs.

Law enforcement sources in Houston tell us officers executed a search warrant early Friday morning. Wall and Bash were there and got arrested on the spot, along with 8 other people. According to court records, both have been hit with felonies.

At this time, it's unclear what drugs were found during the raid. The rappers were also busted together in 2011 ... for possession of weed in El Paso.

Time for a new BFF?