Porsha Williams Fires Back at Kordell Over Naked Video

Porsha Williams Fires Back at Kordell Don't Blame Me for Buck Naked Video

12/23/2016 11:00 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

1223-kordell-stewart-porsha-williams-TMZ-GETTY-01Porsha Williams says Kordell Stewart is DEAD WRONG for insinuating she had anything to do with the release of a naked video featuring the ex-NFL star ... saying the whole thing smells like a publicity stunt.

We broke the story ... Kordell says a naked video of him was stolen and released without his permission and he pointed the finger at his ex-wife, Porsha, claiming she had something to do with it.

But we just spoke with Porsha -- and she ain't havin' it.

"This is obviously a publicity stunt that Kordell and maybe one of his partners in crime came up with."

"The truth is I have not spoken with Kordell Stewart since the day I signed our divorce decree. I have nothing to do with Kordell 'TOOTING' his derrière to the camera for the world to see."

She adds, "I would suggest Kordell find another hobby and wish him a very Happy New Year."

