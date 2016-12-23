Porsha Williams Fires Back at Kordell Don't Blame Me for Buck Naked Video

Porsha Williams says Kordell Stewart is DEAD WRONG for insinuating she had anything to do with the release of a naked video featuring the ex-NFL star ... saying the whole thing smells like a publicity stunt.
We broke the story ... Kordell says a naked video of him was stolen and released without his permission and he pointed the finger at his ex-wife, Porsha, claiming she had something to do with it.
But we just spoke with Porsha -- and she ain't havin' it.
"This is obviously a publicity stunt that Kordell and maybe one of his partners in crime came up with."
"The truth is I have not spoken with Kordell Stewart since the day I signed our divorce decree. I have nothing to do with Kordell 'TOOTING' his derrière to the camera for the world to see."
She adds, "I would suggest Kordell find another hobby and wish him a very Happy New Year."