Dak Prescott Remains Cool Under Spitball Pressure From Ezekiel Elliott (VIDEO)

Dak Prescott Cool Under Spitball Pressure ... From Ezekiel Elliott

If you have doubts the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl, this video might erase them ... look at how cool their rookie QB Dak Prescott is from an all-out spitball assault from MVP candidate Zeke Elliott.

Prescott was minding his business trying to give the media some serious locker room answers when Zeke started blitzing him with some middle school variety pressure ... and it's hilarious.

Dak never wilted under the intensity ... even though Zeke's shirtless image added to the intimidation ... and what became obvious are two things ... these guys are really good friends ... and the NFL is in trouble.