Ronda Rousey Screw the Money ... I Only Care About Winning

EXCLUSIVE

Ronda Rousey says she's laser-focused on crushing Amanda Nunes on Friday at UFC 207 ... and doesn't care about ANYTHING else ... the money, the media or her image.

We got video from the UFC of Ronda talking about her mindset going into the fight -- and she spells the whole thing out.

"I don't care about how this pay-per-view does. I don't care about how much money I make. I don't care about interviews and I don't care how I look," Ronda said.

"All I care about is winning my belt back on Friday night and that's it."

This should be good ...