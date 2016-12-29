Debbie Reynolds Singin' In The Gains Death Causes Spike In Sales, Searches

Debbie Reynolds' movies are back on top again in the wake of her death ... and numbers don't lie.

Debbie's biggest films have jumped in the ranks on platforms like Amazon and iTunes, with her best known flick, "Singin' in the Rain," sitting pretty at #1 on Amazon's best sellers list as of Thursday.

The same movie was nowhere near that position as of Wednesday night.

Other Debbie movies have climbed the ladder as well -- "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" and a "Tammy and the Bachelor" triple feature pack are both among the top 4 best selling DVDs on Amazon.

Meanwhile, Debbie's films have suddenly been moved to iTunes' New and Noteworthy list since her passing ... even though the movies are at least 20 years old.

Carrie Fisher isn't being left out of the surge either. The film "Postcards from the Edge," based on her memoir about Debbie and Carrie's relationship, has also bumped up in iTunes' charts.

BTW ... a rep from YouTube also tells us any clips with "Singin' in the Rain" have shot up in searches by 1000% between Wednesday and Thursday. Yup, you read that right.