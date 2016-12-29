'Rogue One' Star Ben Mendelsohn Wife Files for Divorce

"Rogue One" star Ben Mendelsohn barely had time to enjoy his movie's big premiere -- his wife filed for divorce just 7 days after it opened.

Emma Nadine Forrest filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, which has all the makings of an uphill battle for Ben. Emma's asking for physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

According to the docs ... Emma -- who's a British author -- and Ben officially separated December 1 because of irreconcilable differences. They got married back in June 2012.

She's also asking for spousal support.

Ben played the role of Orson Krennic in the blockbuster film.