Trey Songz Arrested for Tearing Up Stage You Drop My Mic, I'll Go Insane

Trey Songz made good on a threat during a Detroit concert Wednesday night ... and it landed him in jail.

Someone at the Joe Louis Arena apparently told Trey his set was going too long, but he wasn't near ready to leave. In fact, he dared them to cut his mic, promising retaliation if they did.

Well, they did and he did. Trey started destroying everything in sight, hurling objects in the air. A cop who tried subduing him was hurt after being struck by debriz.

Trey was arrested for resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property.