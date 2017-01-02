Don McLean This Chick's Not My American Pie! Even If She Wants To Be

1/2/2017 12:20 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

1229_Don-McLean_Paris-Dylan_instagramDon McLean says don't let big diamonds fool you ... he's not engaged to a smokin' hot, much younger babe ... hmmmm.

Paris Dylan is NOT his fiancee ... so says Don's rep, who adds the relationship is strictly professional.

The 22-year-old model's been blowing up her page with pics of her and Don together for the holidays, with captions like "Aloha & Merry Christmas from my Donny and I" ... all while wearing a fat rock on her ring finger. 

1229_Paris-Dylan-ring_instagramParis does Don's social media.  You'll recall his wife filed for divorce earlier this year.

So bye bye, Paris. No Mrs. American Pie here ... so they say. 

1229_Don-McLean_Paris-Dylan-hawaii_instagram

1229-paris-dylan-hot-shots-launch