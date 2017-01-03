Joe Mixon Off the Hook In Alleged Parking Ticket Attack

EXCLUSIVE

Joe Mixon's parking ticket drama is officially CASE CLOSED ... with officials telling TMZ Sports the disgraced Oklahoma running back will NOT be charged for allegedly using the ticket as a weapon during an incident last month.

As we previously reported, Mixon freaked out when he got a parking ticket on the OU campus on Nov. 1 ... and according to the police report, he tore up the ticket and threw it at the parking attendant's face.

Cops launched a disorderly conduct investigation into Mixon ... who was already on thin ice for brutalizing a female student in 2014 ... but now campus officials tell us he's off the hook.

"This incident has been closed from OUPD," Oklahoma University Press Secretary Corbin Wallace tells us.

Wallace says the case was turned over to the Cleveland County DA, who declined to press charges.

Mixon was suspended 1 game over the incident and has since apologized for his behavior.