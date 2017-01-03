Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Possibly Over and Out

EXCLUSIVE

It's smellin' like a breakup between Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj.

Both Nicki and Meek performed separately in Miami for New Year's Eve, and they also partied separately afterward. Nicki performed at E11even nightclub and then stayed to party. Meek performed at Dream Nightclub 2 miles from E11even and stayed there.

Nicki showed up at E11even at 11:30 PM, but Meek didn't show up at Dream until 2:40 AM, which would have given him plenty of time to ring in 2017 with Nicki.

Meek was also partying in New York on December 30 ... with Nicki nowhere in sight. On January 1st, Meek went to LIV nightclub in Miami and she wasn't there.

We're told they weren't together on Christmas Day as well.

Given their history of hanging together around the holidays, it's interesting.