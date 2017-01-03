Victor Ortiz Charged With DUI Cops Say Boxer Was Hammered

More bad news for "Dancing with the Stars" alum Victor Ortiz -- the boxer was charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of DUI stemming from his Sept. arrest ... and officials say the guy was super drunk.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Ortiz was arrested on Sept. 24th in Ventura County, CA around 7 PM when cops pulled over his BMW and smelled booze.

Now, officials say Ortiz's BAC was MORE than .15 ... which is a huge deal because in California, that triggers a "special allegation" which carries a tougher penalty if convicted ... more jail, higher fines, etc.

Here's the real problem for Ortiz -- he's already on probation stemming from a 2015 battery case at a Kenny Chesney concert at the Rose Bowl.

If Ortiz's probation is revoked because of the DUI -- the judge could have him locked up.

Stay tuned ...