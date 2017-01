David Spade On Michael Floyd: 'I've Never Seen a Guy Profit More from a DUI'

QUESTION: When is a horrible, embarrassing criminal moment a good thing?

ANSWER: When it lands you with the best team in the NFL ... according to David Spade who says Michael Floyd's extreme DUI arrest in AZ last month did WONDERS for his career.

WATCH THIS VIDEO ... Spade makes a pretty amazing, hilarious and ACCURATE point about how the former Cardinals star may have DUI'd his way into a Lombardi Trophy.

