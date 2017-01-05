TMZ

Soulja Boy Mayweather's Got My Back ... In Chris Brown Fight

1/5/2017 6:03 AM PST
Soulja Boy is breaking out the big guns in his boxing war with Chris Brown -- he's recruited Floyd Mayweather to help him gear up for the "fight of the century."

After Soulja and Chris challenged each other to a charity boxing match, Soulja met up with the head of The Money Team ... who seems to have Soulja's back. 

Soulja says Floyd's gonna promote the bout -- and Floyd insists the two are gonna "get that money, man."

No word if Floyd plans to train Soulja ... but it would be a great move for the rapper since he already turned Bieber into a bruiser. 

