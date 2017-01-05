Tiger Woods Says Donald Trump CRUSHED IT at Golf

Tiger Woods Donald Trump CRUSHED IT at Golf

Tiger Woods is finally opening up about his golf outing with President-elect Donald Trump last month ... saying the guy can still RIP shots ... even at 70 years old.

The two got together at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach on Dec. 23 -- and now Woods is giving the lowdown on how things went on the links.

"I recently played with President-elect Donald Trump. What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old. He takes a pretty good lash."

So, what did they talk about?

"Our discussion topics were wide-ranging; it was fun. We both enjoyed the bantering, bickering and needling. I also shared my vision for golf and what I'm trying to do."

"We didn't have a match and played for fun. I was testing drivers and fairway woods, and changed some settings. I think he enjoyed seeing the difference in shots when you experiment."

Now for the humblebrag ...

"I've now had the privilege of playing golf with Mr. Trump, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and I appreciate the opportunity."