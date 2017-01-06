Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher Laid to Rest Together

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher have been laid to rest ... right next to each other as planned.

Family and friends met at Hollywood's Forest Lawn Memorial Park Friday morning to bury the mother and daughter duo ... who died one day apart. Carrie was cremated earlier this week, but some of her ashes were buried in a coffin next to Debbie's.

Some of those in attendance ... Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd, her brother, Todd Fisher, and Taylor Lautner.

The funeral came after a private memorial held at Debbie and Carrie's family compound in Bev Hills, where Meryl Streep reportedly sang a song for Carrie. She's also been tapped to give the eulogy at the public memorial.

#RIP