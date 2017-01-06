Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Down for Reunion ... Meek Was Bad for Her Biz

EXCLUSIVE

Nicki Minaj won't be single for long if she gets on the horn with her ex-fiance and producer, Safaree Samuels ... who's open to rekindling things, and also throwing major shade at Meek Mill.

Nicki's ex thinks it's about time she dropped the Philly rapper because their relationship was always a better look for Meek than her ... according to a rep for Safaree.

The rep tells us Safaree thinks Meek did zilch to boost Nicki's career. Case in point, she didn't release a single new album during nearly 2 years of dating him. Or, as Janet would put it: what has Meek done for you lately?

If this sounds like a swoop in progress, there's a good reason. We're told Safaree never stopped loving Nicki, and is ready and willing to reopen communication ... if she is too.

Of course, their breakup was kinda nasty ... so it's interesting Safaree would come to her defense. Each publicly accused the other of cheating, and he even dropped several breakup raps.

Olive branch extended?