Britney Spears' Boyfriend You Want A Hot Body? You Better Work, Bitch!

Britney Spears' BF, Sam Ashgari, barely broke a sweat lifting weights at Muscle Beach, but the same might not go for people breezing through photos of his intense workout.

Sam, who appeared in Brit's "Slumber Party" video, hit the famed open-air weight room in Venice Friday afternoon with his actor pal, Sam Jones III.

Hard to tell who's more ripped from the photos, but it looks like both dudes easily ate 100 chin-ups for lunch.