Odell Beckham Gets His Strip Club Pinky Ring Back!!!

Odell Beckham I Got My Strip Club Pinky Ring Back!

EXCLUSIVE

Odell Beckham Jr. has been reunited with his swag ... getting back the iced-out diamond ring he lost at a NYC strip club back in November.

TMZ Sports broke the sad tale ... Beckham lost his super sparkly diamond ring on a night he was turning up with Von Miller at Sin City booty club.

Staffers scrambled to find the jewelry ... but couldn't locate it in the dark, silicone-filled cabaret.

Here's the happy ending ... we've confirmed with the Giants that OBJ got his ring back before the G-Men played the Browns ... when the party who found it showed up to the stadium to make the return.

We're also told Odell actually got a chance to thank the person when he returned to the club a couple weeks later ... and promised tickets to a game ... but it hasn't happened yet.

C'mon, Odell ... be as clutch as Eli.