Dana White Fires Back at 'Uppity, 80-Year-Old' Meryl Streep (VIDEO)

UFC's Dana White Fires Back at 'Uppity, 80-Year-Old' Meryl Streep

EXCLUSIVE

Dana White says Meryl Streep is an "uppity 80-year-old lady" who was completely WRONG when she took a shot at MMA during the Golden Globes.

We spoke with the UFC honcho about Meryl's comments Sunday night -- when she was ripping Donald Trump's immigration plans and said if we kick out foreigners, "you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

White objects in a BIG WAY -- calling the dig at his sport "stupid" and "uneducated."

We also asked if he thought Meryl targeted MMA because Dana gave a speech for Trump at the Republican National Convention.