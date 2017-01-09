TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
Ronda Rousey Vows to Rebuild Life After 'Rock Bottom'

Ronda Rousey Vows to Rebuild Life After 'Rock Bottom'

1/9/2017 2:15 PM PST
Breaking News

0109_ronda_rousey_tmzRonda Rousey is back on the grid ... kind of ... posting a quote on social media about bouncing back after hitting "rock bottom."

The UFC legend put up a J.K. Rowling quote that reads, "And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."

Rowling famously delivered the quote during a 2008 speech at Harvard while talking about how she wrote 'Harry Potter' while she was broke, jobless and recently divorced.

Rousey said she was a broken woman after the Holly Holm fight. She appeared to take the Amanda Nunes loss equally hard ... essentially going into hiding after UFC 207 to ponder her future.

0109-ronda-rousey-rock-bottom-INSTAGRAM-01

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web

WWTDD
EliteDaily