Royal Caribbean Cruises Sued for Jamaican Bus Ride from Hell

Royal Caribbean Cruises put a bunch of tourists in a death trap by setting them up with a reckless Jamaican bus driver who ended up getting into a huge wreck ... according to a new lawsuit.

The 8 passengers suing were aboard the Independence of the Seas a year ago when they pulled into port and booked a day excursion to Dunn's River Falls ... which required them to take a bus, and their description of the ride is pretty hairy.

They say the driver was speeding, changing lanes and generally driving like a maniac. They repeatedly asked him to slow down, but were told he was driving "the way everyone typically drove in Jamaica."

According to docs, the only thing slow about the driver was his reaction to an oncoming truck ... which had swerved into their lane. The passengers say their wheel man failed to get out of the way, and the bus was broadsided and flipped multiple times ... causing severe and permanent injuries.

They say Royal Caribbean stuck them with an incompetent driver and failed to provide a safe excursion.

It's interesting, Jamaica's roads are kinda like the Wild West -- it's a known risk of traveling there -- so, this case could impact how cruise lines book day trips for passengers.