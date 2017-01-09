T.I. Shuts Down Big D Question ... Tiny's None of Your Biz

T.I. is keeping people guessing when it comes to his possible divorce from his wife of 6 years, Tiny.

Tip was on Atlanta's Streetz 94.5 Monday morning, and hosts Yung Joc and Mo Quick pressed him on the subject, which he's never talked about publicly before. T.I. still isn't in any mood to discuss it ... and tried his best to calmly and playfully put the hosts in check for bringing it up.

Tiny filed divorce docs in December, but since then T.I.'s put on a full-court press to get her to reconsider. Things were looking good just last week when they had a nice family dinner with their 10-month-old.

Judging by his reaction on the air ... we'd say there's still a chance they work this out.