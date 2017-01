Allen Iverson Joining Ice Cube's 3-On-3 League

Breaking News

The Truth is returning to the court!!

Allen Iverson has committed to be a coach/player in Ice Cube's new 3-on-3 basketball league -- joining a list of ex-NBA stars that includes Kenyon Martin, Jermaine O’Neal and Jason Williams.

The league -- founded by Cube -- is set to kick off in June.

Iverson is 41 years old ... but does he still got game? We'll find out!

[H/T The Vertical]