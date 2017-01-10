Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Breaking News

Dylann Roof -- the man convicted for the racially motivated mass murder in a South Carolina church -- was just sentenced to death.

Dylann showed little regret during his trial for murdering 9 black worshipers during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church back in June of 2015. He walked into the church and shot the churchgoers in cold blood.

Likewise, he showed zero remorse Tuesday in court ... where he represented himself and told jurors he felt like he had to kill his victims, and "I still feel like I have to do it."

The 12 person jury deliberated just 3 hours before announcing the sentencing in which Dylann repped himself.