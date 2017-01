Meek Mill Takes Another L ... Slipping On Ice!

Meek Mill keeps racking up the losses, but at least he has a great sense of humor on his latest one, which came at the hands of Winter.

The rapper shared a hilarious video of himself going down hard on the icy stairs at his mom's house. Meek joked that all his haters "spoke a L into existence."

First Drake, then Nicki and now a vengeful patch of ice.

Props to Meek ... he always gets back up.