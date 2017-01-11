Ezekiel Elliott in 'Minor Car Crash,' Cops Respond (PHOTOS)

Ezekiel Elliott In 'Minor Car Crash' (Update: Photos)

7:15 AM PT -- Zeke just tweeted about the crash saying, "I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol." Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a "minor car crash" near the Cowboys practice facility in Frisco, Texas ... TMZ Sports has learned.

A witness tells us ... Elliott was driving a "huge black GMC truck" which rear-ended a black BMW. Cops and Cowboys security responded to the scene. We're told Zeke "looked frustrated" but was "extremely nice and polite" to everyone who stopped to check in on him.

The Frisco PD confirmed the crash and tells us, "Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash this morning in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway."

"There were no injuries sustained as a result of the minor crash."

Bottom line ... take a deep breath, Cowboys fans ... he'll be good to go on Sunday against the Packers.