Lindsey Vonn Announces Return To Racing ... 8 Weeks After Breaking Arm

Well, that was quick!

Just 8 weeks after breaking her humerus bone, Lindsey Vonn says she's ready to return to competitive racing ... starting THIS weekend!

The Olympic skier has been documenting her recovery ever since her crash during a practice run in Colorado ... and revealed she suffered nerve damage to her right arm. Vonn says she couldn't even move her hand at first.

Now, after 300 hours of physical therapy, Vonn says she's ready to compete at the World Cup circuit in Austria this weekend.

Break a leg ... (but not really!).