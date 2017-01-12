Serena Williams Dancing In Her Undies (VIDEO)

Serena Williams Ass-tastic Dance Moves In Underwear Commercial ... You'll Thank Us

Breaking News

Happy Thursday, butt lovers ... here's Serena Williams making the mid-week great again, frolicking around an empty dance studio in see-through tights with that trophy-winning body on full display.

The reason for the bountiful goodness is Berlei underwear ... a brand Serena's been endorsing for a couple of years and is wearing in the spot.

Apparently, the aim of the ad is to show that Serena sometimes just likes to have fun and cut loose, dancing it up while wearing Berlei undies.

We had a lotta fun too, especially at :10, :26, and the solid air hump at :54 ... enjoy.