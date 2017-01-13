Carrie Fisher Princess Leia Will Not Go Digital ... Lucasfilm Promises

Breaking News

'Star Wars' fans can rest easy ... Lucasfilm says they have no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or Gen. Leia Organa in upcoming films.

The company issued the statement to assure fans they will always strive to honor her legacy, and that does not include using digital effects. They add ... "Carrie Fisher was, is and will always be a part of the Lucasfilm family ... We are still hurting from her loss."

As we previously reported, Carrie's last film was not compromised as the result of her death ... she was completely done shooting her scenes for "Star Wars: Episode VIII."