Boxing Star Gervonta Davis My Victory Vacation Is Planned Cause I'm About To Be Champ!!!

Undefeated boxing star Gervonta Davis -- Floyd Mayweather's top prospect -- says he's so sure he's gonna win his first world title on Saturday he's already got his victory vacation planned.

Davis has been destroying his competition since he turned pro, but has his first title fight this weekend against IBF super featherweight champion Jose Pedraza.

We got Gervonta out in NYC and asked him how he's preparing for the fight ... and he told us he's preparing for the post-fight turnup with an exotic locale in mind for himself and his crew.

Floyd's teaching the kid well ... watch him work below.