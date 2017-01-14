'Project Runway' Finalist I Need to Be a Skinny Bitch ... I'm Getting Lipo!!

Michael Costello, fashion designer to the stars, is slimming down to comply with what he calls the industry standard -- "skinny bitch" -- and he's using lasers to do it.

Michael finished 4th on Season 8 of "Project Runway" and told us about the moment at a friend's wedding when he knew it was time to fight the fat. One button can change a lot.

He went to Dr. Rollins at Elite Body Sculpture in Bev Hills on Friday to get Airsculpt Laser Liposculpture on his stomach and waist. The procedure uses lasers to soften up your fat, then they vacuum it out. Michael says he dropped 2 sizes instantly.

Michael recorded the good doc going to work on him. Check it out ... if you can stomach it.